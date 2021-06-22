WATCH: Kenny Chesney Joins Jimmy Buffett at Nashville Club Show

Chesney joined in on the Mac McAnally song "Back Where I Come From"

You never know who will turn up for a surprise show in Nashville, Tennessee, and it’s one of the things that makes the music town unique.

On Monday, June 21, Jimmy Buffett performed a private, unannounced show with his Coral Reefer Band at Nashville club Exit/In–the same small venue Buffett first performed in back in the 1970s, on his way to becoming a household name.

On Monday evening, country superstar Kenny Chesney joined Buffett to perform Mac McAnally’s “Back Where I Come From” and Buffett’s classic “Margaritaville.” Both Buffett and Chesney shared video clips from the evening’s performances, with Chesney adding, “Always a blast being on stage with my friends Jimmy Buffett, Mac McAnally, and the rest of the Coral Reefer Band. Thanks for the invite Jimmy.”

Exit/In celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. After opening in 1971, the venue has also welcomed a plethora of performances from artists including R.E.M., Tom Petty, The Police and more. Numerous country artists have performed at the venue as well; one of the most recent was a 2019, pre-pandemic performance from Miranda Lambert, who hosted a private event at Exit/In to preview songs from her album Wildcard.