WATCH: Dolly Parton Invites Carly Pearce To Join Grand Ole Opry

Dolly Parton has made one of Carly Pearce’s longtime dreams come true.

Earlier this month, Pearce was filming what she thought was a promotional video for Parton’s Dollywood themepark. That’s when Parton herself surprised the “Next Girl” singer on the set, with an invitation to become the next member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“What are you doing? Get in here,” Parton playfully said to Pearce, who was visibly shocked by seeing one of her musical idols on the set.

“We set this up so I could walk in on you ‘cause I wanted to surprise you,” Parton said, letting viewers in on the fact that Pearce, 31, began singing at Dollywood when she was 16.

“And I know that they told me that you have been on the Grand Ole Opry 80 times, you’ve performed? How do you do that, like 80 times?” Parton asked.

“Oh, my goodness, I’m just trying to follow in your footsteps,” Pearce replied.

“You should be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. What’s wrong with them?” Parton asked.

“I agree,” Pearce said jokingly.

“Well, I came here today to tell you you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Parton said, as Pearce put her hands over her face and knelt to the ground in disbelief.

“It’s official. It’s official,” Parton said.

Pearce will be inducted as an Opry member on Aug. 3. The Opry shared the sweet video of Pearce’s Opry invite on its social media pages, as did Pearce, who captioned the video, “Dreams come true…sometimes even better than you dare to dream…I couldn’t be more happy or honored the be the newest member of the @opry.”