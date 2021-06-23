WATCH: Luke Bryan Reveals Trailer For ‘My Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries

</noscript> </div>

Luke Bryan will take fans inside the triumphs and struggles he weathered on his way to country stardom in the upcoming IMDb TV Original docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

The trailer for the five-part docuseries was just released, offering a glimpse into the original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage included in the project.

Bryan’s wife Caroline Boyer is also included in the trailer for the docuseries.

“He was just this big goofy ball of energy that I loved,” Caroline says.

“I had a mission and a path and she was at the end of it,” Bryan added of his wife. “Being gone for weeks at a time never got any easier. The pressure never let up.”

The docuseries also touches on the tragedies Bryan and his family have had to endure over the years, including the loss of his older brother Chris, older sister Kelly, and brother-in-law Ben Lee Cheshire.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” said Bryan. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life that it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

The docuseries will premiere on Friday, Aug. 6, exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.