Brittney Spencer Is Having Her Moment; The Latest A CBS This Morning Profile

Singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer was recently profiled by CBS This Morning’s Anthony Mason on the network’s morning news program. The singer’s new single “Sober & Skinny” has already reached the top-40 on iTunes, however, that only scratches the surface of her rising acclaim that’s also seen inclusion as a member of CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country class, and adds to almost every major (Spotify, Apple, Pandora, Amazon) genre playlist.

Her awareness-raising moment came in November 2021 when Maren Morris name-dropped her alongside Rissi Palmer, Linda Martell, Rhiannon Giddens, Yola, and Mickey Guyton at the 2020 CMA Awards. From this moment to being named one of CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country, the arc of success for Spencer also now includes her walking through her high school hallways and sitting at home, reflecting on her rise while in her Charm City hometown.

Regarding Morris’ unexpected speech, in her interview, Spencer offers, “Maren Morris said [my name] at the CMA Awards and [I was] sitting on my couch. [I was] like, ’what in the world just happened’…then [I went] to sleep, woke up, and went to Warby Parker to work, the next day.”

Also, regarding what Mason referred to as “a new vibration in Nashville” associated with the emergence of a greater racial and social diversity of voices in country music, Spencer notes, “In the seven years since I’ve been [in Nashville], I’ve never seen people this eager [to realize that country music] can’t survive if we don’t shift.”

Featured also was Brian Spencer, Brittney’s father, who added the following regarding his daughter’s success: “I was shocked [that my daughter picked country music].” However, he notes her natural charisma and talent shining through at present were always apparent: “Most kids are kind of bashful when they get the microphone. Not Brittney. And when she had the mic, she wasn’t afraid to take control.”