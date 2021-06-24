EXCLUSIVE: Hear The Highwomen Cover Lady Gaga’s “Highway Unicorn (Road To Love)”

</noscript> </div>

Insofar as country music’s influence on the release, Orville Peck’s “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)” — a twanging take on the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper — is on the recording. “I am so honored and excited to be a part of the iconic legacy of this song and album. Thank you @ladygaga for askin me and Happy Pride y’all !!” the masked Candian country crooner tweeted.

Regarding the impact the track had on them, the group offered the following quote: “On the road to love let’s remember to be kind to ourselves, be of service to someone else at least once a day, and be present. Follow your dreams. Chase them down and own them.”

Notably, in regards to how The Highwomen are already connected to Lady Gaga, supergroup member Natalie Hemby won her first GRAMMY Award — for Best Song Written for Visual Media — for Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again,” from the 2018-released film A Star Is Born (which also contains Brandi Carlile in a small, featured role). This preceded Hemby’s 2021 double-nomination for Country Song of the Year for The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table,” and Miranda Lambert’s number one country single, “Bluebird.”

As for The Highwomen themselves, they’re no strangers to recent success, too. Member Maren Morris’ 2019-released single “The Bones” was a record-setting success at country radio and as an award-winner. Moreover, as a quartet, their self-titled debut album debuted at number one on Billboard’s Country chart, plus received a GRAMMY in the country category and Americana Music Honors & Awards for Song of the Year for “Crowded Table.”

