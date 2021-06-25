Trisha Yearwood and Brooke Eden Sing “She’s In Love With The Girl” on the Opry

Tonight, during a broadcast of the Grand Ole Opry, and on one of most hallowed stages in all of country music, Trisha Yearwood declared “love is love.”

The moment came, as described on social media by fans in attendance, when Yearwood joined country artist, and open member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Brooke Eden on the Opry stage. The two artists then performed Yearwood’s iconic “She’s In Love With The Boy” but with a shift in the lyrics to fit Eden’s love story with her partner Hilary Hoover.

In the video recording, shared on Twitter, you can hear Yearwood and Eden sing, “She’s in love with the girl” and the extra-powerful lines, “even if they have to run away,” sung by Eden, and “What’s meant to be will always find a way. She’s going to marry that girl some day,” sung by Yearwood.

Trisha Yearwood just joined Brooke Eden on the Opry stage and changed the words to “She’s In Love With The Boy” to fit Brooke’s love story with her fiancée after proclaiming “love is love.” This is country music. pic.twitter.com/4MEK8zdq64 — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) June 26, 2021

The performance was not only seen my the fans in the audience, and shared on social media, but as always broadcast across the airwaves to the homes of country music fans across the country via WSM.

Fans on Twitter shared their excitement for the moment calling it “history in the making.”

And for Brooke Eden, the night was “a dream.”