Premiere: Kaitlyn Kohler Brings a Powerful Message of Empowerment on “Break Another Heart”

</noscript> </div>

Newcomer Kaitlyn Kohler makes sure other women won’t fall for a heartbreaker’s tricks in the bluesy, moody track “Break Another Heart.” Drawing on inspiration from powerful country vocalists like Reba and Martina McBride, Kohler wraps her husky, soaring voice around lyrics that warn a small-town rebel that you can run, you can hide, but I dare you to try to break another heart in this town.

While the video is humorous, Kohler says the track holds a powerful message of empowerment. “The story in the video is more lighthearted, but too many people find themselves in toxic situations, and I want them to know that they are better than they think they are, and they deserve better.”

She penned the track with Bobby Terry. From her debut EP, Kohler previously notched a pair of Top 30 hits on the Texas Red Dirt radio charts, including “Missing You Like This” and “Everything’s Here But You.”

Kohler told CMT about the video for “Break Another Heart,” which was directed by Casey Cross.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

The actors and the crew were incredible to work with. They were all so sweet and made me feel extremely comfortable and welcome. If I have a chance I’d love to work with them again!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video creates a funny but still cool storyline about the cheating ex and what happened to all the girls he dated and how they got back at him. I think it definitely portrays the mood of the song!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that the fans look at the video as an example of what not to look for in a relationship, and what not to put up with in a relationship. The story in the video is more lighthearted, but too many people find themselves in toxic situations, and I want them to know that they are better than they think they are, and they deserve better.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was so cool! I had shot videos before, but I was always by myself, this was the first time I actually got to shoot with other actors and it was so fun! There were a couple different scenes that we shot, but I had no idea what footage Casey was going to use. The first time I watched it I was shocked at how well it had turned out, it went above and beyond my expectations!