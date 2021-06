LISTEN: Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce Cover Country Classics

They join artists including Jason Isbell and Tim McGraw who are part of The Ice Road soundtrack

Miranda Lambert and Carly Pearce are among the artists who appear on the soundtrack for the Netflix movie The Ice Road (featuring Liam Neeson), and both cover some classic country fare for the project.

Lambert takes on Hank Snow’s 1950 hit “I’m Movin’ On,” while Pearce reprises Kathy Mattea’s 1988 hit “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses.”

Others featured on the soundtrack include Jason Isbell (covering Johnny Cash’s “All I Do Is Drive”), Tim McGraw (covering The Cars classic “Drive”), Brantley Gilbert joining Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard for “Rubber Meets The Road,” and Gary LeVox with his song “We Got Fight.” Meanwhile, The Cadillac Three offer a cover of Dave Dudley’s 1963 hit “Six Days on the Road” (which was later also a hit for Sawyer Brown).

The project also includes an all-star Group L.A. Rats, which includes Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and friends Rob Zombie, guitarist John 5 and drummer Tommy Clufetos, who came together expressly for the project to record Hank Snow’s 22-week No. 1, “I’ve Been Everywhere,” which was most notably re-recorded by Johnny Cash on his Rick Rubin-produced Unchained.

The Ice Road centers on a mission to rescue miners who are trapped in a collapsed diamond mine.