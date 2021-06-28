LISTEN: Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce Cover Country Classics

</noscript> </div>

Others featured on the soundtrack include Jason Isbell (covering Johnny Cash’s “All I Do Is Drive”), Tim McGraw (covering The Cars classic “Drive”), Brantley Gilbert joining Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard for “Rubber Meets The Road,” and Gary LeVox with his song “We Got Fight.” Meanwhile, The Cadillac Three offer a cover of Dave Dudley’s 1963 hit “Six Days on the Road” (which was later also a hit for Sawyer Brown).

The project also includes an all-star Group L.A. Rats, which includes Nikki Sixx (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and friends Rob Zombie, guitarist John 5 and drummer Tommy Clufetos, who came together expressly for the project to record Hank Snow’s 22-week No. 1, “I’ve Been Everywhere,” which was most notably re-recorded by Johnny Cash on his Rick Rubin-produced Unchained.

The Ice Road centers on a mission to rescue miners who are trapped in a collapsed diamond mine.



