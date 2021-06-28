Trace Adkins to Release 25th Anniversary Album, ‘The Way I Wanna Go’

Like many country artists willing to push the line between the genre’s traditions and more modern influences, Trace Adkins celebrates 25 years of country music success on his forthcoming album by pairing with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’ and Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and rapper Snoop Dogg. Entitled The Way I Wanna Go, the “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” singer’s 13th studio album is expected to drop on Aug. 27.

“I don’t know where my place is gonna be when the history of what I did is written. But 90 percent of the time, I said what I wanted to say and stuck to my guns, and did what I wanted to do…And, this album is as good as anything I’ve ever done,” says Adkins via press release.” “I am at the top of my game right now as far as my craft goes. I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Apropos to the album celebrating his 25th anniversary in country music, the release features 25 songs that “touch on all the aspects of Adkins’ storied career – from deeply profound ballads to clever-Country party anthems, all steeped in the diverse sound of his Louisiana upbringing.”

Adkins' collaboration with Pitbull and Luke Bryan for "Where The Country Girls At" has also just been released from the anticipated collection. In other news, the album's limited-edition merchandise also includes a commemorative 25th-anniversary personalized platinum plaque, autographed CDs and cowboy hats, and virtual Meet & Greet experiences.




