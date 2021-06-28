PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood and Family Take a Colorado Ranch Vacation

While yes, many superstar country favorites have rushed back to the road and touring life, Carrie Underwood has instead taken a more restful approach to America’s adjustment to life back outside. Via Instagram, the recent Video of the Year winner at the 2021 CMT Music Awards highlighted a northern Colorado excursion she took alongside her family.

“What a wonderful week we had @windriverranch ! We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made,” the My Savior vocalist posted. “Thanks to the incredible staff for taking such good care of us and to @plattdavid_ and @mikedonehey and @steve_stenstrom for the studying, music and encouragement. It was a week we won’t ever forget!”

Via the ranch’s website, Wind River Ranch is focused on allowing its guests to “[relax and renew] in an uplifting, Christian environment. We want to offer you the chance to reconnect with God, yourself and your family,” they add.

Underwood has also taken to Instagram to announce the DVD release of her Easter Sunday broadcast My Savior: Live From The Ryman concert on July 23. The virtual concert featured award-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans, as well as NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart. Regarding the album, in a January 2021-released trailer, Underwood noted that creating the album featuring “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace,” and “Just As I Am” had long been “a dream of hers. She continued, “This is legacy stuff to me. I feel like at the heart of it all is an album like this one.”