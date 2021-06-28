Trisha Yearwood Discusses Milestone Opry Moment With Brooke Eden, Being an LGBTQ Ally

</noscript> </div>

Over the weekend, Trisha Yearwood joined Brooke Eden for a performance on the Grand Ole Opry, where the two entertainers offered up a memorable performance of Yearwood’s 1991 debut hit “She’s in Love With the Boy.”

Eden, known for songs including “Sunroof” and “Got No Choice,” is engaged to her longtime girlfriend Hilary Hoover, who also works for Yearwood and Garth Brooks. Yearwood honored Eden by suggesting they do a gender flip on the song in honor of Pride month and to honor Eden’s recent engagement, by changing the lyrics of the song from “She’s In Love With The Boy” to “She’s In Love With The Girl.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d ever share the stage with one of my heroes, Trisha Yearwood,” said Eden via a press release. “Her idea of changing the words of ‘She’s In Love With The Boy’ to include Hilary and my love story is such a beautiful way of putting action behind the quote, ‘Love Is Love.’ Thank you to Trisha and the Opry for helping to create a community of love and acceptance. This is country music.”

During Yearwood’s recent “T’s Coffee Talk” Facebook Live segment, she discussed the milestone Opry moment.

“Brooke has made a bold choice to be really honest about her life and it’s been really well received,” Yearwood said. “She was playing the Opry and it’s the 30th anniversary of ’She’s In Love With The Boy,’ and in the last 30 years, I will just say for myself as an artist, I’ve had a lot of little girls and little boys–and big girls and big boys say, ’20 years ago, don’t tell anybody, I sang, ’I’m in love with the boy’ at home or I sing, ’I’m in love with the girl.’ I get to sing out open and freely about the way I feel all the time, and there’s a lot of people in the world who haven’t had a chance to do that. So I just thought last night was important for Brooke, for the world, for country music. My mantra is ’Love one another.’ You can’t just say love one another and not do it…you can’t say it and not mean it. It was cool. I was nervous about it, she was nervous about it, but we had a great time and I think it was well received…and I’m still wearing the glitter today.”

Yearwood also noted she hopes to be invited to the couple’s wedding. Yearwood recently recorded an acoustic version of the song that will be included on the upcoming deluxe version of Yearwood’s Every Girl album. The expanded project releases Aug. 13.

See part of the performance below: