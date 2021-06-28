Naomi Judd Has Been Inducted Into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame

Alongside writing the iconic “Love Can Build A Bridge,” Naomi Judd — alongside daughter Wynonna as The Judds — had 20 top-10 Billboard Hot Country chart hits (including 15 at number one) and for nearly a decade, won every Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Award for which they were nominated. Thus, Naomi Judd’s recent induction into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF) is a duly deserved honor.

At the Hall of Fame’s inaugural event in Washington, DC, on June 25, at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Judd was inducted alongside Roberta Flack, Deniece Williams, Valerie Simpson, Jeri Keever “Bunny” Hull, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Veryl Howard. In regards to the honor, Judd stated via a press release, “It’s always gratifying when someone acknowledges your best efforts. I love expressing my deepest feelings as I did in writing ’Love Can Build A Bridge.’ Not only was I being celebrated at this auspicious event in Washington, D.C., I was among other accomplished songwriters. It was fun to reconnect with Valerie Simpson of Ashford & Simpson fame. We met years ago. A good time was had by all!”

Janice McLean DeLoatch, executive producer and founder of the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame added, to Billboard, that the WSHOF will "eventually branch out to include merit awards in different areas of the music industry." She added, "It will also serve as a resource for developing new songwriters through workshops, showcases, and scholarships. This is an invitation to everyone, even the recording industry, the publishing companies, and music labels." Marcus K. Dowling




