Is Keith Urban Considering Retirement?

During his career, multi-talented singer, songwriter, artist and guitar slinger Keith Urban has notched milestones most artists only dream of, from accolades from the ACMs, CMAs and Grammys, to sold-out concert tours and a string of country radio hits.

Urban recently chatted with CMT’s Cody Alan and during the interview, Alan asked the superstar about his long-range plans for music, including whether he’s ever thought about retirement at some point.

“I will after Mick Jagger does,” Urban replied with a laugh, to which Alan added, “Which is never gonna happen.”

“Never gonna happen,” Urban said. “I always think of retiring being about a factory job or a desk job or something that’s not your passion necessarily. I play music because that’s what I do. I love making music, and if I weren’t doing it in the gigs that I’m doing it, I would be doing it in little clubs somewhere, or I’d be doing it at someone’s barbecue, or the weekends somewhere, its just what I do. So I would never retire.”

Urban also noted, “Plus, Jagger is what, 75? I think we have some tours ahead of us.” Indeed, he does; Urban’s upcoming tour launches Aug. 26.

In 1997, Urban first hit the country music charts as part of the three-piece outfit The Ranch, which recorded songs including “Desiree,” “Ghost in This Guitar,” and a rendition of “Some Days You Gotta Dance,” which later became a hit for the Chicks. In 1999, he released his self-titled solo debut album, which included hits including “But For The Grace of God,” “Your Everything,” and “Where The Blacktop Ends.” He followed with Golden Road, which was certified 3x Platinum and included the smash hit “Somebody Like You.” 2004’s Be Here project was certified 4x Platinum and since then, he’s released seven more projects, notching hits such as “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Cop Car,” “The Fighter” (ft. Carrie Underwood), “One Too Many” (ft. P!nk) and his latest, “Out The Cage,” with Breland. Along the way he’s earned 19 Grammy nominations and four wins, picking up the Best Male Country Vocal Performance category four times between 2005 and 2010. He was named Entertainer of the Year by the CMA in 2005 and again in 2018.



