Brad Paisley Brings His Guitar to “Shark Country” for Discovery Channel’s ‘Shark Week’

If you can’t get enough of Brad Paisley’s current hit duet “Freedom Was A Highway” with Jimmie Allen, just wait. The Discovery Channel — via their popular, July-aired, seven days of “Shark Week” programming — may find the country superstar making his wildest pairing ever.

Part of the record-breaking 45 hours of content airing on Discovery Channel between Sunday, July 11 and continuing through Sunday, July 18, 2021, will be “Brad Paisley’s Shark Country.” The show will feature the “I’m Gonna Miss Her” singer pairing with comedian JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spider-Man: Far From Home) and marine scientist Dr. Austin Gallagher to decide whether Paisley’s sounds can attract or repel sharks infesting a large body of water in the Bahamas. Shark Week begins July 11, with “Brad Paisley’s Shark Country” premiering on Tuesday, July 13 at 9 PM ET.

Via a press release, comedian Smooth says, “Me and Brad Paisley attempt to see if sharks have a taste for country or comedy… so don’t miss what happens.” Leading up to Shark Week, Discovery and discovery+ will host a shark movie festival across both platforms, including Jaws, the Sharknado series, Mega Shark vs. Octopus, Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark, 2-Head Shark Attack, and 3-Headed Shark Attack. All of these films are available starting July 1 on discovery+.

Regarding other opportunities to see Brad Paisley, you can hear him playing tracks including “City of Music” — his new love letter to Nashville written with Lee Thomas Miller and Ross Copperman — live, as he’s on tour nearly every weekend through the start of October, with dates occurring nationwide. Tickets for those dates are currently available by clicking here.