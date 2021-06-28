‘CMT Music Awards’ Heads To CBS in 2022

On June 28, ViacomCBS announced that the CMT Music Awards will have its global premiere on CBS beginning in 2022. The annual ViacomCBS-owned event will broadcast live from Nashville on CBS (date TBD). The 2022 event will also launch the company’s first Country Music Week, by hosting a week of special programming and events, concluded by exclusive director’s cut airings of the CMT Music Awards later on CMT and other ViacomCBS platforms.

The announcement comes on the heels of this year’s CMT Music Awards success which saw the show earn more than 10% increase in total viewers, as well as earning the No. 1 most social program across all of television for the evening. Across the six ViacomCBS network simulcast, P18-34 ratings saw a +32% increase over last year’s event.

Celebrated for its high-powered, world premiere and cross-genre performances, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS have aired live since 2005, delivering Nashville’s biggest party to music fans across the globe. The 2021 show, hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, featured the most ever first-time collaborations and blended-genre pairings in show history. Standout performances included H.E.R. + Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton + BRELAND, and NEEDTOBREATHE + Carrie Underwood, who remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 22 wins.