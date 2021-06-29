Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen Set For ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Broadcast

Alan Jackson and Jennifer Nettles are also taking part in the event

Several country artists will be among those celebrating July 4th weekend with various performances.

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, Jennifer Nettles and Alan Jackson will take part in this year’s A Capitol Fourth on PBS. The show will air Sunday, July 4 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and will also air on American Forces Network for military personnel stationed globally. Viewers can also catch the show on NPR radio, Facebook, pbs.org and more. Much of the show was pre-taped, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others taking part include Jimmy Buffett, Gladys Knight, Pentatonix, Train and more. Renée Fleming will perform the national anthem, while Maestro Jack Everly will lead the National Symphony Orchestra.

Other country artists are also taking part in celebratory events around the country. Reba McEntire will head to New York City for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, while Brad Paisley is set to headline Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr. Pepper. CNN’s ’Fourth in America’ special, airing July 4 at 7 p.m. ET will welcome Billy Ray Cyrus, Paisley, Trisha Yearwood and more.