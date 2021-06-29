Country Legend Wanda Jackson Announces ‘Encore,’ Her Final Album

Pistol Annies member Angaleena Presley, Candi Carpenter, Elle King, and Joan Jett will join rockabilly country icon Wanda Jackson for Encore, her 32nd and final studio album, due for release on Aug. 20. The 83-year-old vocalist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member with roots entrenched alongside Roy Clark, Buck Owens, and Elvis Presley announced her retirement from touring in 2019 and is now ending a magnificent recording career with an eight-track release recorded in 2019 that was co-produced by the previously-mentioned rock pioneer Jett.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.