Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team Will Return For Season 16

5-6-7-8: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is returning for Season 16!

CMT today announced its most popular and longest-running series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team will be back on Friday, September 17. Production is currently underway in the Lone Star State as 52 hopefuls begin training and competing in a rigorous training camp to vie for a highly-coveted spot on the most iconic professional cheerleading team in America. Classic kick lines and jump splits are coming!

The much-anticipated series will return fresh off a monumental 15th season which saw an unprecedented virtual audition process, the first-ever DCC Summer Training Camp inside a “bubble,” and the most veteran cuts in show history. With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the pressure remains at an all-time high as the candidates work to perfect new technically-challenging routines to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell to earn an esteemed spot on the field. Guest choreographers will be revealed at a later date.

Do not miss Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team when it premieres on September 17 at 9/8c on CMT.