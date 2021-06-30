Lauren Alaina Sets Book Release for November

Several country artists are adding the title “author” to their resumes this year, including Lauren Alaina. The “Getting Over Him” singer will release her book, Getting Good at Being You: Learning To Love Who God Made You To Be, on Nov. 2, 2021.

“Be sure to BOOK your calendars for November 2nd,” Alaina said via social media. “I’m releasing my WRITE of passage, Getting Good At Being You. Can’t wait for you to read it. It’s available for preorder online everywhere books are sold and on shelves in November. Thank you times a million to Trisha Yearwood for writing the foreword.”

In the upcoming book, Alaina shares her journey in the spotlight on American Idol and Dancing With The Stars, along with the lessons she has learned about battling self-doubt and feeling comfortable in her own skin. She discusses losing a loved her, her battle with an eating disorder and offers advice for others on how to love themselves, chase their dreams and forgive others who have wronged them.

The book also includes behind-the-scenes photos from Lauren’s career in country music, along with lists, tips and practical strategies for boosting self-confidence.

So far this year, a crop of country artists have announced book releases. Brett Young will release the children’s book Love You, Little Lady on Aug. 24. Jimmie Allen’s My Voice is a Trumpet releases July 13, while on June 29, Willie Nelson released Letters to America. Kelsea Ballerini also announced she will release a book of poetry, Feel Your Way Through, on Nov. 16.