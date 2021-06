Cole Swindell: 5 Essential Songs

Happy Birthday to Cole Swindell, who turns 38 today! Swindell was born June 30, 1983, and since breaking into the country music genre with his debut single, “Chillin’ It,” in 2013, he earned five No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, and released three full-length albums. He’s earned chart-toppers including “You Should Be Here,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and more. Along the way, he’s also released five Down Home Sessions EPs.

Prior to earning a record deal, he got his start selling T-shirts on the road for Luke Bryan and in the meantime, kept bettering his songwriting craft. That led to Swindell penning songs for Bryan (“Roller Coaster” and “Out Like That,” among others), Craig Campbell (“Outta My Head”), Thomas Rhett (“Get Me Some of That”), Florida Georgia Line (“This Is How We Roll,” penned with FGL and Bryan), Chris Young (“Nothin’ but the Cooler Left”) and Scotty McCreery (“Water Tower Town”).

Here, we look at several of Swindell’s most impactful songs.

“You Should Be Here”

This hard-hitting 2015 single, which Swindell wrote following the sudden passing of his father, has been certified 2x Platinum.

“Middle of a Memory”

This Platinum-certified track followed “You Should Be Here” as the second single from Swindell’s You Should Be Here album. The video for “Middle of a Memory” earned Swindell a nomination for Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards in 2017.

“Break Up in the End”

This track earned Swindell and the song’s writers (Jon Nite, Chase McGill, Jessie Jo Dillon) a string of nominations including a Grammy nod for Best Country Song, an Academy of Country Music Awards nominations for Song of the Year, and CMT Music Awards nomination for Male Video of the Year.

“Single Saturday Night”

Swindell’s latest country radio single peaked in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and is certified Gold.

“Chillin’ It”

Swindell initially released his debut song “Chillin’ It” independently. After the song took off, he inked a record deal and included the song on his self-titled debut major label album. The track has now been certified 2x Platinum.