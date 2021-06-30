Cole Swindell: 5 Essential Songs

Happy Birthday to Cole Swindell, who turns 38 today! Swindell was born June 30, 1983, and since breaking into the country music genre with his debut single, “Chillin’ It,” in 2013, he earned five No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, and released three full-length albums. He’s earned chart-toppers including “You Should Be Here,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and more. Along the way, he’s also released five Down Home Sessions EPs.

Prior to earning a record deal, he got his start selling T-shirts on the road for Luke Bryan and in the meantime, kept bettering his songwriting craft. That led to Swindell penning songs for Bryan (“Roller Coaster” and “Out Like That,” among others), Craig Campbell (“Outta My Head”), Thomas Rhett (“Get Me Some of That”), Florida Georgia Line (“This Is How We Roll,” penned with FGL and Bryan), Chris Young (“Nothin’ but the Cooler Left”) and Scotty McCreery (“Water Tower Town”).

Here, we look at several of Swindell’s most impactful songs.

“You Should Be Here”

This hard-hitting 2015 single, which Swindell wrote following the sudden passing of his father, has been certified 2x Platinum.