Trisha Yearwood to Release “Deluxe Edition” Version of Her 2019 Album, ‘Every Girl’

Fresh from a well-documented recent appearance with vocalist Brooke Eden at the Grand Ole Opry, country superstar Trisha Yearwood has announced the Aug. 13 release of a “Deluxe Edition” version of Every Girl, her 2019-released, 15th studio album. The updated set will honor Yearwood’s 30 years in country music via a few significant additions.

Every Girl’s Deluxe Edition will feature three bonus tracks, including an acoustic re-recording of Yearwood’s iconic 1991 single “She’s In Love With the Boy.” Yearwood made history when the song reached the top of Billboard’s Hot Country charts in 1991, as she was the first female country artist to have a debut single reach number one. As well, the project includes the track “I Dare You to Love,” and a Yearwood collaboration with her husband, Garth Brooks of “Shallow” from the 2018 remake of the film A Star is Born.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Yearwood discussed the legacy of “She’s In Love With the Boy.” “We had no idea it would make history. It had apparently been around for a few years and had never found the right home. Lucky me! I don’t think it was until years later that I realized how lucky I had been to have a song like ‘She’s in Love with the Boy’ in my career. It’s precious to me now because it represents the beginning, and it represents the longevity of a good song and the loyalty of a fan base.”

Regarding why she recontextualized the famed song’s chorus to say “she’s in love with the girl” during her previously mentioned appearance with Brooke Eden, she said, “I get to sing out open and freely about the way I feel all the time, and there’s a lot of people in the world who haven’t had a chance to do that.”