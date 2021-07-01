CMT Premieres New Cover Song Edition of ‘Campfire Sessions’

CMT’s popular Campfire Sessions premieres a special hour-long episode tonight, July 1, featuring cover song performances from each artist highlighted in this season’s episodes. Everything from the Brothers Osborne performing Willie Nelson to Lady A reimagining Fleetwood Mac, Keb’ Mo’ offering a stirring take on Bill Withers, and Kane Brown performing Blake Shelton, it’s all here.

CMT Campfire Sessions is inspired by the acclaimed CMT Digital series of the same name, which features artists performing their hits by a campfire under the stars. Regarding recording the episodes which are currently airing, first-run, through July 22, Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer and Vice President, Production at CMT, noted, “It was an incredible feeling to have our Production team back together on-set and get to witness the magic of live music – something all of us have been desperately missing this past year.”

Continuing, she added, “‘CMT Campfire Sessions’ is filled with performances that reignite our love of live music – from world-class troubadours Jack [Ingram], Miranda [Lambert] and Jon [Randall] sharing stories of their creative process to Kane and friends effortlessly entertaining with a laid-back, good time vibe, fans have a front row seat to their favorite artists and amazing music.”

Listed below are the performances to be aired during this special edition. As well, episodes that have already aired can be seen at campfire.cmt.com

Brothers Osborne – “On The Road Again”

Lady A – “Landslide”

Kane Brown – “Ol’ Red”

Miranda Lambert / Jack Ingram / Jon Randall – “Up Against A Wall Redneck Mother”

Keb’ Mo’ – “Lean On Me”

Trisha Yearwood – “When Will I Be Loved”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Dreams”

Tonight’s CMT Campfire Sessions airs at 9/8c on CMT.