Trisha Yearwood’s ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’ Earns Daytime Emmy Nominations

Trisha Yearwood’s popular Food Network cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, has picked up two Daytime Emmy nominations!

The show is nominated for “Outstanding Culinary Series,” as well as “Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing.” In the “Outstanding Culinary Program” category, the show is nominated alongside Linda’s Kitchen, Lucky Chow, Pati’s Mexican Table, TasteMakers, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro, and more.

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen premiered in 2012, with each episode featuring the superstar singer, actor, author and businesswoman sharing her favorite recipes, and inviting family, friends and superstar guests to help out in preparing the delicious meals.

This isn’t the first time the program has earned recognition from the Daytime Emmys. In 2013, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen won in the “Outstanding Culinary Series” category and was nominated in the same category again in 2017.

In addition to working on Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Yearwood is prepping for the upcoming deluxe version of her 2019 album Every Girl. The expanded project will include three bonus tracks, including an acoustic version of Yearwood’s classic “She’s In Love With The Boy,” a collaboration with her husband and superstar Garth Brooks on “Shallow” (from the 2018 movie A Star Is Born), as well as “I Dare You To Love.”