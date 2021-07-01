Yola Releases Liberated, Emotional New Single “Starlight”

</noscript> </div>

“Starlight” is Yola’s latest release from her forthcoming, July 30 studio album Stand For Myself. Similar to already premiered album tracks “Diamond Studded Shoes” and the album’s titular song, a video has also dropped for “Starlight.” “The volume of media dedicated to showing dark skinned Black women having a nice normal time in romantic situations, be it true love or just dating, is still lacking in my opinion,” says the British-born vocalist, a notion she rectifies via her Ford Fairchild-directed video.

Regarding the clip highlighting the desirable moments leading into a much-anticipated fling, Yola adds, “Temporary or transitory doesn’t have to be meaningless or miserable. In the right situations every connection can teach us something valuable about who we are, what we want and what is healthy.”

Yola’s new release showcases a greater depth and scope of emotion than heard or felt before in her work. This album finds her more profoundly delving into having experienced prejudice throughout her childhood and career, plus homelessness in London and stress-induced voice loss. The album, available via Easy Eye Sound, can be pre-ordered here.

If interested in taking this entertaining yet emotional journey with Yola live, she will be performing at both the Newport Folk and Newport Jazz Festivals this summer. She will also join Chris Stapleton for selected dates on his rescheduled tour, plus will co-headline Orville Peck’s Rodeo at Red Rocks. As well, 2022 kicks off with a headlining appearance at The Ryman Auditorium. For more information and tickets for any or all of these events, click here.