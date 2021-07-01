Maddie & Tae’s “Woman You Got” Video Pays Tribute To ‘Clueless,’ ‘Risky Business’

</noscript> </div>

Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr prove showcasing your imperfections make make for some of life’s best–and most colorful–moments in the video for their song “Woman You Got.”

The duo’s new video has not-so-subtle nods to the movie Clueless, as Maddie & Tae make a mess of a huge, walk-in closet while on a mission to find the perfect outfit. I like dogs/I’m a collector, they sing in the track, as another Clueless tribute shows them donned in neon pink and yellow ’90s hues as they take their collection of dogs for a walk. Elsewhere, they are shown in oversized white dress shirts and sliding across the floor in socks, in an homage to the 1983 film Risky Business.

The video takes viewers along for some hilarious twists and turns, with the duo’s sparkling personalities front and center. Maddie burns a pie while Taylor loses her phone, and elsewhere they eat chicken wings while working out on stationary bikes. Throughout the video, their real-life husbands are featured, showing up as a constant means of emotional support for the wild ride that comes with loving them. Maddie wed Jonah Font in 2019, and Taylor wed Josh Kerr in 2020.

Maddie & Tae, who will join Brett Young’s The Weekends Tour later this year, took to Instagram to describe the song, calling it “our sassy little love song to our hubbies,” They later added, “If you’re wild, messy, flawed and ya love like hell…now it’s your sassy little love song, too.”