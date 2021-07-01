Luke Combs Announces That “NEW MUSIC” Is Coming Soon

The "Forever After All" vocalist will soon be following up his successful album What You See Is What You Get

Via an Instagram announcement that “Cold As You” is his latest single, he also revealed that he would have “NEW MUSIC” coming soon. “Excited to let y’all know ’Cold As You’ will be my next song on the radio, then it’s time for NEW MUSIC,” the “Forever After All” vocalist noted.

Impressively, all of Combs’ first 11 releases to radio in his six-year mainstream country career have reached number one on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts. Notably, as well, among that near-dozen songs, he’s achieved the equivalent of over 20 million singles sold. Moreover, his current single “Forever After All” is nearing the top of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100, which would mark his first Hot 100 chart-topper.

Fans of the North Carolina-native country star are aware that he’s been working in the studio on the follow up to his late 2019-released sophomore album What You See Is What You Get, which had a deluxe edition, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get in October 2020. As well, on July 16, Combs will release three of his hit songs — “Beautiful Crazy,” “Better Together,” and “Forever After All” — won a vinyl dubbed The Trilogy.

Regarding his performance of “Cold As You” at the recently completed 2021 CMT Music Awards, Combs stated, “I think the fans can expect some high energy from this performance. My last two singles were songs about my wife, so they’ve been kinda more low key love songs, but we’re taking it back to the basics on this one, so I’m excited to see what people think.”