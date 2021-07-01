Josh Turner Reimagines “Your Man” Music Video 15 Years Later

</noscript> </div>

In 2005, Josh Turner earned his first No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with the flirty track “Your Man,” which was co-written by Chris Stapleton. The song also served as the title track for Turner’s sophomore album, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

The video for the song was also a hit with fans, featuring Turner and his wife Jennifer taking some time for themselves on a romantic getaway. Now, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the song, the Turners have recreated the video for the song, returning to the same location where they filmed the original clip–Nashville’s Hermitage Hotel.

“I don’t think anybody has done this, where the same people go back and recreate the video from 15 years prior, in the same location,” Turner recently told PEOPLE. “When I saw the first edit, I just sat there, and I was speechless. I was thinking, this is kind of crazy looking. Once you think you’ve done it all, you haven’t.”

The new video combines new footage with scenes from the original video. While the video follows the same plotline as the original, it does include some sweet updates that showcase how the couple’s relationship has matured, including a scene with Josh and Jennifer using FaceTime to say hello to their four sons, Hampton, Colby, Marion and Hawke.

“Obviously being 15 years later, we are with children and life has changed for us,” Turner said. “A lot has happened. And so, it was cool, you know, not just on a professional level, but a personal level to look back and appreciate that kind of stuff.”

The new video is part of the promotional efforts for Turner’s recently-released deluxe edition of Your Man. The original album released in 2006, and alongside hits such as “Your Man” and “Would You Go With Me,” the project included a collaboration with John Anderson on “White Noise,” and a rendition of “Me and God,” which included vocals from Ralph Stanley, Marty Roe, Gene Johnson, and Dana Williams of Diamond Rio.