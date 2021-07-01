Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani File For Marriage License, Wedding Soon?

Via TMZ, according to the court clerk in Johnston County, Oklahoma, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani applied for their marriage license on Tuesday. Given that Oklahoma law requires that a couple has ten days from the date they file for a marriage license to tie the knot, the rumor that a Saturday, July 3 or Sunday, July 4 wedding is in the offing for the tandem that has been together for six years is entirely possible.

Sources reporting to TMZ note that the wedding is set for Saturday at Shelton’s 1,200-acre Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch. This will be coupled with a weekend of activities and celebrations. Inclement weather is scheduled for Tishomingo. However, if the rain subsides, the ceremony will be held in an outdoor chapel at the ranch.

Recent reports have had Shelton and Stefani in Oklahoma for the past two weeks, since Shelton’s 45th birthday on June 18. As for Stefani’s California-based immediate family, they were rumored to have been flown into Oklahoma on a private plane chartered from Los Angeles on Thursday.

Recently, PEOPLE reported that since the couple got engaged, they were “adamant that no wedding will happen until it’s safe for family and friends to attend,” with Stefani aiming for summer nuptials. “She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic,” PEOPLE added. “She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though, and [her sons] will be very involved. Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys.”