Parker McCollum is engaged!

The singer-songwriter popped the question to his girlfriend Hallie Ray Light and shared the happy news of their engagement on Instagram on Thursday night (July 1). He shared a photo of the couple seated together, as Light showed off her engagement ring for the camera, with a caption that simply states, “She said yes!”

The post earned praises from his fellow singer-songwriters including Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Sunny Sweeney, Koe Wetzel, Randy Montana, Jon Langston and more.

That’s not the only happy news for the Texas native. McCollum will release his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, July 30 on MCA Nashville. Parker wrote all of the 10-song project, produced by Jon Randall, including his Platinum-selling No. 1 hit “Pretty Heart” and his latest song on country radio “To Be Loved By You.” The project follows his 2020 debut country EP Hollywood Gold EP.

