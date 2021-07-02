Luke Combs Previews New Track “Five-Leaf Clover”

</noscript> </div>

When Luke Combs promised new music was coming soon, he wasn’t lying. The superstar let fans in on a new track, “Five-Leaf Clover,” sharing a video clip of himself performing the new song on Thursday (July 1).

In the song, Combs sends his thanks up to a higher power for the blessings of family and friends.

“I know I’m a lucky man, but I ain’t sure I am / ’Cause it ain’t like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand,” the chorus goes. “I hit my knees, thankful as can be, but the one thing I can’t get over / How’d a guy like me who’d have been fine with three / Wind up with a five-leaf clover?”

The song follows several that he’s shared over the past few months, such as “Good Ol’ Days,” ’We Still Drink Beer” and “Ever Mine.” In February, he also introduced another new track, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” during a live show for a Daytona International Speedway NASCAR race.

Combs plans to release a new album soon, which will follow his projects including the 3x Platinum This One’s For You and 2x Platinum What You See Is What You Get, as well as the deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.