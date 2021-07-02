Midland Plots Five-Song ‘The Last Resort’ Project

</noscript> </div>

Midland is taking the title of their sophomore album, Let It Roll, seriously–since the 2019 release of that project, the Texas-originated trio has steadily rolled out a slate of new creative projects.

In early 2020, they released Live From The Palomino. A few months ago, they released The Sonic Ranch Documentary, which chronicles their origin story, and accompanied it with a collection of demos from those early Texas recording sessions.

Now, Midland’s Mark Wystrach, Cam Duddy and Jess Carson are gearing up to release the five-song project The Last Resort, out July 16 via Big Machine. The three singer-songwriters reunite with longtime co-writers including Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne on the project, as well as writers including Jessi Alexander, Marv Green, and JT Harding.

Leading off the project is the simmering “Sunrise Tells The Story,” a retelling of a night of passion with a random stranger, and a reflection of whether it will turn into a longer relationship.

“The moon saw it all through a thin piece of glass/And the stars must have blushed when you kissed me like that/We can’t hide the evidence it’s scattered everywhere in all its naked glory/The night knows the truth/The sunrise tells the story,” they sing in the chorus.

The trio is sure include some of their new music when they hit the road on The Last Resort Tour later this year.

See the full track list for The Last Resort below:

1. “And Then Some” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

2. “Sunrise Tells the Story” (Jess Carson, Jessi Alexander, Aaron Raitiere)

3. “Two to Two Step” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

4. “Take Her Off Your Hands” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

5. “Adios Cowboy” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Marv Green, JT Harding)