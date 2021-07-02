Randall King’s “Record High” Offers a Honky-Tonk Cure for Heartbreak

</noscript> </div>

Warner Music Nashville artist and Amarillo, Texas native Randall King knows one surefire antidote for heartbreak: a honky-tonk filled with two-stepping, plenty of drinks and classic country music. In his latest, “Record High,” King digs deep into a steel guitar-soaked sound that is shot-through with the influences of ’90s country superstars like Garth Brooks and George Strait.

The song was penned by Rodney Clawson, John Pierce and Drake Milligan, and produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore (known for their work with Jon Pardi). The accompanying video, directed by Sam Siske, was filmed at Cahoots Dancehall & Honkytonk in Lebanon, Tennessee. King sold out his last visit to the Tennessee honky-tonk in February 2020, marking his first sell-out outside of Texas, and will return later this month on July 23 for a headlining show.

“Record High” follows King’s 2020 EP Leanna, the title an ode to his late sister who passed away that year. That EP proved to be one of King’s most vulnerable and transparent, as he delved into his own struggles with depression and OCD, as well as the loss of his sister. His new music also follows his 2016 EP, Another Bullet, which he then followed with his 2018 self-titled album.

In June 2020, King opened for Brooks during a concert that was livestreamed to drive-in theaters, and earned 350,000 in attendance, setting a record for the biggest one-night-only event at outdoor theaters in North America. King also co-wrote a song with Brooks, “The Road I’m On,” which serves as a soundtrack for the Brooks documentary, also titled The Road I’m On. The song also appears on Brooks’ album Fun.