Report: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Married!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married, according to Page Six. The outlet reports that the couple were wed on Saturday, July 3, during a ceremony held in a chapel on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Neither artist has officially confirmed the nuptials, though Page Six shared photos of the chapel, including wedding guests boarding a luxury bus to take them to the ceremony.

After meeting on the set of NBC’s The Voice, Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015. They announced they were engaged in October 2020.

“Hey @gwenstefani, thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES,” Shelton wrote on social media, while Stefani responded with her own post, saying, “Yes, please.”

On June 11, Stefani sparked rumors that the ceremony was close at hand when she posted a photo of herself holding a wedding gift and sipping on a glass of bubbly. The photo included the caption “She’s getting married.”