Chris Young Turns Free Nashville Concert Into Music Video Shoot

"Thank you Nashville, for showing up and showing out for us tonight," says the "Famous Friends" vocalist

With both a Kane Brown collaboration and album already entitled Famous Friends, Chris Young enlisting fellow country vocalist Mitchell Tenpenny for his latest single, “At The End of a Bar,” makes sense. However, holding a Monday evening live concert at downtown Nashville’s “Let Freedom Ring” live stage drawing a three-block wide crowd, including rooftop bar and John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge onlookers, is a whole other level of celebrating everyday fans and close allies as “famous friends.”

Young’s concert and shoot completed an Independence Day weekend event calendar that signaled Music City’s full-scale return to live events. “Thank you Nashville, for showing up and showing out for us tonight. We love you,” Young said after the two-hour-long event. While on stage, Young noted that he and Tenpenny wrote the song during a February Nashville snowstorm that saw them braved the conditions to write the hook-driven rocker, appropriately, “at the end of a bar.” Continuing, Young added, “We wrote that song that day and ended up singing it, stacking a whole bunch of vocals. This is so much fun to sing. … It is bada*s to hear you all sing it already.”

Young and his band also performed more of his collection of original songs, including “Hangin’ On,” “Gettin’ You Home,” “Losing Sleep,” and “Tomorrow.” Plus, he led a singalong to “When You Say Nothing At All,” a 1988 hit for late country favorite Keith Whitley.

Young’s forthcoming album Famous Friends is due out Aug. 6 on Sony Music Nashville and is available for preorder by clicking here.