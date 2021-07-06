WATCH: Old Dominion Previews New Song, “No Hard Feelings”

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey calls the performance "the maiden voyage of a song we wrote about moving on"

Over the weekend, Old Dominion performed at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, and they treated concertgoers to the group’s first-ever performance of a new song, “No Hard Feelings.”

The group shared a segment of the song’s debut with fans via Instagram.

“We’ve never played this song before,” Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey told the crowd during the show. “This is a brand-new song that we’ve never played for anyone, so the maiden voyage of a song we wrote about moving on.”

“No hard feelings/no bad vibes/I can honestly say I’m happy to see the happy back in your eyes,” he sings in a snippet of track, which offers a laid-back, uplifting take on a fizzled relationship.

The group recently released the radio single “I Was on a Boat That Day,” and told Billboard the idea for the song took shape eight years ago, around the same time they wrote their breakthrough hit “Break Up With Him.”

“We didn’t set out to write a beach song or a water song,” Ramsey told the outlet. “That was just a title and an idea that we had. We never wrote it, but it’s come up a lot throughout the years until, finally, this go-around.”

The song was finally written in 2020 by Old Dominion along with co-writers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, as the band decamped to Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, to work on a forthcoming album.



