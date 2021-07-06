Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Married, Build a New Mansion

The recent nuptials between country superstar Blake Shelton and pop icon Gwen Stafani could be music’s story of the year. However, aside from their wedding, the fact that the couple is moving into a sparkling, new, just-built mansion on Shelton’s 1,400-acre Ten Point Ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, is worth noting, too. According to the New York Post, just a mile away from the specially-built chapel for the ceremony is Shelton and Stefani’s new home.

The white mansion with a gray roof has Roman columns, a large front porch, a balcony, and an upper-floor deck. The main house appears to be divided into three main sections, with an additional semi-detached stone house added. The backyard includes a terraced garden, three covered patio areas, and a pool with a Baja shelf.

The chapel near the home is where, according to US Weekly, Shelton proposed to Stefani, too. At the time of the proposal, US Weekly wrote, “Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. ’He did it himself with help,’ a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the No Doubt singer gave her ’input’ on the construction. ’It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.'”

Shelton placed the Ten Point Ranch on sale in 2019. At the time, the property already had what was described as a “spacious 2,150 +/- sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 bath barnominium home, a two-stall horse barn, 30 acres of food plots and a 100-acre wild game high fence” on the property near Shelton’s Ole Red Bar and Grill.