WATCH: Tim McGraw Joins Alabama for Memorable Onstage Collaboration

Tim McGraw recently got the chance to fulfill two items on his bucket list. He finally got the chance to see legendary country group Alabama perform in concert, and he joined the group’s Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen onstage for a collaboration, during the first of two concerts Alabama headlined at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 2 and 3.

The two shows mark Alabama’s first arena shows in Nashville in nearly two decades. Additionally, those shows mark the first full-capacity concerts held at Bridgestone Arena since the start of the pandemic in early March 2020.

McGraw shared a short video from backstage at the arena just prior to taking the stage, sharing what the moment means to him as a lifelong fan of the group.

“It’s been 482 days since they’ve had a concert at Bridgestone Arena…I’ve never seen Alabama live. I know every song off of every album. I could probably do the whole show. I’m getting onstage with them tonight. This is the first time I’ve ever seen them in concert and I get to go onstage.”

He joined them for a rendition of Alabama’s 1983 chart-topper “Lady Down on Love,” from their album The Closer You Get, which also contained the No. 1 hits “Dixieland Delight” and “The Closer You Get.” McGraw captioned his Instagram video, saying, “I remember this song going #1 when I was in high school…full circle moment I’ll never forget.”

At the collaboration’s conclusion, McGraw hugged Cook, Gentry and Owen and exited the stage, as the members of Alabama told the Nashville crowd, “I like it, I love it, I want some more of it,” a reference to McGraw’s own 1995 hit.