Following Vocal Rest, Jon Pardi Makes ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Performance

Jon Pardi’s recent performance of his latest single “Tequila Little Time” on The Ellen Degeneres Show was a recent highlight of the vocalist’s return to live performance after being demanded to — as many country music stars have since the end of quarantine — rest their vocal cords. “For the first time in my life I have been ordered by the doctor to go on vocal rest and it is NOT EASY!!!. We really appreciate the support and understanding. I promise to do my part and stay as healthy as possible to continue singing and performing,” the “Heartache Medication” vocalist noted via social media.

Pardi’s horn, accordion, and full country band-accompanied performance was one of many the performer has had — or released — recently. In addition, he’s shared photos and videos from an appearance at Iowa’s Big Country Bash, plus also has seen his feature on Lauren Alaina’s “Getting Over Him” continue to stay favored by country radio. He also joined artists including Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and Darius Rucker in performing cover versions of “Wherever I May Roam” for the forthcoming Sept. 10 release of Metallica tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist.

Other artists involved with the project celebrating the certified 16x Platinum album, including the hits “Enter Sandman” and “Sad But True,” include Miley Cyrus, Elton John, J Balvin, The Neptunes, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

All profits from the album will be given to charity and split between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and charities chosen by each of the project’s 53 guest artists.