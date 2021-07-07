Chris Young, Kane Brown Earn No. 1 Hit With “Famous Friends”

"Kane Brown, so proud to share this one with you brother," Young tells his collaborator via Instagram

Following a successful duet performance at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, Chris Young — via his collaboration with Kane Young for single “Famous Friends” — has achieved another chart-topping hit single. This week’s Mediabase countdown has allowed Young to reach number-one for the 12th time in his career, while for Brown, this is his sixth time achieving peak chart status.

Via Instagram, Young offered a note putting his impressive success into perspective:

“Finding out you have the number one song in Country Music is such a crazy feeling. My career started with a #37 #52 #37 in that order. If you had asked me if I ever thought I’d be celebrating my 12th number one… just wow… no words. @kanebrown_music so proud to share this one with you brother! Thank you to anyone reading this, @coreycrowder @carybarlowe (my co-writers and CC is my coproducer), and all of Country Radio for sending this one to the top!!! #FamousFriends #numberone.”

The 2018-penned and November 2020-released song has already achieved significant acclaim this year. It won for Collaborative Video of the Year at the previously-mentioned 2021 CMT Music Awards. Plus, it is already a number-one hit on SiriusXM’s The Highway and spent three weeks on top of the Canadian country radio charts.

“Famous Friends” marks Young and Brown’s first collaboration since working on the latter’s 2017 song “Setting the Night On Fire,” plus Brown opening for Young on his 2018 Losing Sleep tour. Moreover, in the past, Brown has noted that his first live concert experience Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.