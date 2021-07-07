Martina McBride Will Bring Her Biggest Hits to Vinyl

The Country Music Hall of Fame will also debut an exhibit focused on McBride, beginning July 30

Martina McBride will celebrate three decades of hits with her upcoming Martina McBride Greatest Hits: The RCA Years double LP, which will released Aug. 20 exclusively on vinyl.

McBride’s soaring, commanding vocals and her penchant for recording music that also carries messages of social consciousness have earned her hits including “A Broken Wing,” “Independence Day,” “Concrete Angel,” and more. She is also a four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner.

“When I signed my record deal with RCA in 1991, vinyl was out and CD’s were in. Even though I’ve always been happy to have my name on any form of recorded music, I’ve always hoped to see my music on vinyl,” says McBride. “I’m SO THRILLED to share this double vinyl album of hits that I recorded during my time with RCA. This is a very special project to me and I’m excited that everyone will be able to add it to their vinyl collection.”

In addition to the upcoming vinyl release, McBride will be the focus of an upcoming exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice will include momentos from McBride’s journey from a talented child singing in her family’s band, to becoming a chart-topping artist. The exhibit opens on July 30, 2021 and will run through Aug. 7, 2022.

McBride can also be seen out on the road this year for select concerts with country group Alabama, as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, and also on Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour.

See the full track list for Martina McBride Greatest Hits: The RCA Years below:

Side A:

The Time Has Come

That’s Me

My Baby Loves Me

Independence Day

Where I Used To Have A Heart

Life #9

Side B:

Wild Angels

Safe In The Arms Of Love

Cry On The Shoulder Of The Road

Happy Girl

A Broken Wing

Wrong Again

Side C:

Whatever You Say

I Love You

Love’s The Only House

Concrete Angel

Blessed

When God-Fearin’ Women Get The Blues

Side D:

Where Would You Be

This One’s For The Girls

How Far

In My Daughter’s Eyes

Anyway

Wrong Baby Wrong Baby Wrong