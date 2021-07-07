Martina McBride Will Bring Her Biggest Hits to Vinyl

Martina McBride will celebrate three decades of hits with her upcoming Martina McBride Greatest Hits: The RCA Years double LP, which will released Aug. 20 exclusively on vinyl.
McBride’s soaring, commanding vocals and her penchant for recording music that also carries messages of social consciousness have earned her hits including “A Broken Wing,” “Independence Day,” “Concrete Angel,” and more. She is also a four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year winner.
“When I signed my record deal with RCA in 1991, vinyl was out and CD’s were in. Even though I’ve always been happy to have my name on any form of recorded music, I’ve always hoped to see my music on vinyl,” says McBride. “I’m SO THRILLED to share this double vinyl album of hits that I recorded during my time with RCA. This is a very special project to me and I’m excited that everyone will be able to add it to their vinyl collection.”
In addition to the upcoming vinyl release, McBride will be the focus of an upcoming exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice will include momentos from McBride’s journey from a talented child singing in her family’s band, to becoming a chart-topping artist. The exhibit opens on July 30, 2021 and will run through Aug. 7, 2022.
McBride can also be seen out on the road this year for select concerts with country group Alabama, as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour, and also on Blake Shelton’s “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour.
See the full track list for Martina McBride Greatest Hits: The RCA Years below:
Side A:
The Time Has Come
That’s Me
My Baby Loves Me
Independence Day
Where I Used To Have A Heart
Life #9
Side B:
Wild Angels
Safe In The Arms Of Love
Cry On The Shoulder Of The Road
Happy Girl
A Broken Wing
Wrong Again
Side C:
Whatever You Say
I Love You
Love’s The Only House
Concrete Angel
Blessed
When God-Fearin’ Women Get The Blues
Side D:
Where Would You Be
This One’s For The Girls
How Far
In My Daughter’s Eyes
Anyway
Wrong Baby Wrong Baby Wrong