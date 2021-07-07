Kacey Musgraves Recalls an Epic Night of Partying With Willie Nelson

</noscript> </div>

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kacey Musgraves recalled a story about partying with Willie Nelson after the 2019 CMA Awards, where she won trophies for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year. If anything, the performer’s tale proves that, in Nelson’s case, once an outlaw, always an outlaw.

“Well, directly after the show, I went to Willie Nelson’s bus,” Musgraves said. “I don’t know…I brought him some pizza. He loved that. Yeah, we hung out for a second, and I don’t really know what happened. The next thing I know…We leave, we hit some Nashville honky-tonks, it’s really fun. The next thing I know, I’m in this barn, and Reese Witherspoon is playing bongos. Gigi Hadid is also playing bongos. I’m singing with [Brooks and Dunn’s] Ronnie Dunn, it’s like, this. I don’t know. And then, yeah, I woke up. And I was…I don’t know!”

Regarding how she cured the hangover associated with such an epic night of revelry, the country singer said, “Gatorade but also just not drinking. I mean, just don’t poison yourself…just don’t…drink, like, loads…just buckets of tequila. Just don’t do that.”

When not vaguely remembering nights on the town with the “Red Headed Stranger,” Musgraves is celebrating accomplishments like noting — via Twitter — that her three-year-old album Golden Hour has spent 156 weeks on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. The release featuring Top 40 country radio airplay single “Rainbow” is a critically-acclaimed near-platinum seller, winning Grammy, CMA, and ACM Awards.