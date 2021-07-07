Cody Johnson Is Bringing His Life Story to Theaters

Cody Johnson’s career journey is one of the more unique stories among country music’s more recent crop of artists–a former bull rider who made the heartbreaking–yet ultimately fulfilling–decision to leave the bull chute behind in favor of selling out concerts.

The COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville artist will bring his story to the big screen with a theatrical release of Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story, with screenings at select theaters nationwide beginning Aug. 10. Among those appearing in the film are Johnson’s “Dear Rodeo” duet partner Reba McEntire, as well as Navy Seal Chris Kyle’s widow Taya (Kyle), Houston Ranch’s James Barton, along with Johnson’s wife Brandi (Johnson), his producer Trent Willmon, his pastor Randy Weaver and his high school teachers.

“It went from being my life story to being everybody’s life story,” Johnson says of the film, which is ultimately a relatable tale of someone who had to let one dream go in order to pursue another.

The film starts with Johnson’s first attempts at bull riding in high school, and follows him through his bullriding career and his transition into music.

The film is helmed by Tacklebox Film’s Shaun Silva, known for his work directing music videos for Kenny Chesney, as well as Chesney’s Boys of Fall documentary.

Public ticketing for Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story begins on Wed., July 14, with a fan pre-sale the day before.