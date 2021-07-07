Jimmie Allen Discusses His Upcoming Children’s Book, New Career Motivations

</noscript> </div>

Allen, now the proud father of a son, Aadyn, and a newborn daughter Naomi, also offered that his most significant career goal moving forward was to “create a brighter future for his family and children.” He continued, “I want my kids to [be successful by focusing] on being themselves, and no matter how different from the pack they are…that as long as they’re happy doing what they’re doing,” he expects their success to be “automatic.”

Regarding his children’s book, My Voice is a Trumpet — due July 13 — he says, “It’s about teaching kids to use their voices when they’re young, to confidently speak up for themselves, plus encourage themselves and others.” Allen’s book can be pre-ordered via amazon.com.