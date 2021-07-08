Premiere: Kat & Alex Make a Carefree Getaway in “You and the Radio” Video

</noscript> </div>

Sometimes all you need for a good time is an open road, a gorgeous horizon–and a classic car. In the video for their new song “You and the Radio,” duo Kat & Alex take a carefree getaway drive in a vintage Thunderbird through a stunning desert landscape near Las Vegas, Nevada. Robyn Collins, Jordan Minton and Mark Trussell penned the the song (which pays homage to Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark”), while the duo displays their own smooth sonic spin reminiscent of some of Keith Urban’s early work.

Since joining forces as a music duo, the now-married couple Kat Luna and Alex Garrido have built a following with a sound that deftly melds both their country and Latin musical influences. Since competing on American Idol, they have inked management, music publishing and label deals. “You and the Radio” follows their previous outing, the dramatic “Heartbreak Tour,” a sizzling duet that makes the most of Kat’s commanding vocal presence. One of several country acts right now that take pride in their Latin heritage–including Frank Ray, Sammy Arriaga, Leah Turner, and more–Kat & Alex recently released a Spanish version of “Heartbreak Tour.”

Kat & Alex told cmt.com about the making of the video for “You and the Radio,” which was helmed by Doltyn Snedden.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

We spent the entire day driving around the desert outside of Las Vegas in this beautiful vintage Thunderbird! It was brutally hot all day with no way to escape it, but we had an absolute blast driving around singing our song out loud in the coolest car we’ve ever been in!

How does the video bring your song to life?

“You And The Radio” is a classic song about letting go of all your cares, cranking up your favorite song, and having a blast with the one you love! It’s exactly what we used to do night after night down in Miami. This video brings all of that energy and fun to life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We want our fans to watch the video and get lost in the moment with us. This song is about escaping your cares and getting lost in the music with your favorite person. We want people to go to that place even if they’re sitting in their living room or their office desk.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the finished product for the first time was incredible! After spending a few long, hot days out in the desert, it was very rewarding to see it all come together into this fun and energetic result. Thank you so much to our director Doltyn Snedden, producer Troy Jackson, and the rest of the team for bringing this vision to life!