Essential Songs: Maddie & Tae

Happy birthday to Maddie & Tae member Maddie Font (née Marlow), who turns 26 today.

In 2014, this duo earned a smash country radio hit right out of the gate with their single “Girl in a Country Song,” a track filled with equal parts humor, attitude and bold messaging, which took the country music industry to task for filling the airwaves with chart-toppers that objectified women. Or, as this chart-topper puts it, “Conway [Twitty] and George Strait never did it this way.” The track pointedly called out hits from Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and more.

Their freshman album, Start Here, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, and at No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart. They followed “Girl in a Country Song” with the Top 10 hit “Fly.”

After switching label homes, they released their sophomore album, The Way It Feels, in 2020, following the success of their second No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit, “Die From A Broken Heart.”

They just released a new track, “Woman You Got,” and accompanied the song with a bright, hilarious video that pays homage to movies including Clueless and Risky Business. In addition to their official radio singles, they’ve also released fan favorites such as “Bathroom Floor” and “Tourist in This Town” along the way.

Here, a few of the duo’s top tracks, including “Woman You Got,” “Girl in a Country Song,” “Shut Up and Fish,” and more.