Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. Thus, the “To The Guys That Date My Girls” singer is an ideal candidate to discuss tips on the power and impact of being a great parent. In a recent conversation, Willa Gray, Ada James, and Lennon Love’s dad offered a few particularly standout comments about his five-year journey so far into parenthood.

“I think advice I would give parents-to-be is to understand that you will never get to a point where you say, I figured it out, or I’ve gotten it all right,” the country superstar offered. “As a parent, you’re gonna mess up. You’re gonna say things that you shouldn’t, your patience is going to run thin at certain times.” Moreover, he continued, “But I would just say take it day by day, and even in your deepest frustration, always realize that you have kids that look up to you, and you get one chance to be their hero. I heard that quote and it stuck with me. So, take it serious, and love ‘em and cherish all the moments you get with ‘em.”

While playing at a concert at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth, Texas this February, Rhett told a sold-out crowd the news about Lauren’s pregnancy with their fourth child. Via Instagram, he noted, “Well… we are pregnant again! Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ’to the guys that date my girls’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said ’you can tell them if you want’ so anyways, now you know…”