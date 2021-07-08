‘CMT Music Awards’ To Air April 3, 2022 on CBS

CBS announced today it will present its inaugural broadcast of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS live from Nashville on Sunday, April 3, 2022 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/delayed PT). CMT will kick off the company’s first ever Country Music Week by hosting week-long special programming and events capped by exclusive director’s cut airings of the CMT MUSIC AWARDS later on CMT and various ViacomCBS platforms.

ViacomCBS recently announced that its signature country music tentpole would move to CBS from CMT on the heels of this year’s success. This past June, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS saw more than a 10% increase in total viewers and dominated as the #1 most social program across all of television for the night. Across the six ViacomCBS network simulcast, P18-34 ratings saw a +32% increase over last year’s event, according to Nielsen Early Ratings.

Celebrated for its high-powered, world premiere and cross-genre performances, the CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show, have aired live since 2005, delivering Nashville’s biggest party to music fans across the globe. The 2021 show, hosted by superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, featured the most ever first-time collaborations and blended-genre pairings in show history. Standout performances included H.E.R. + Chris Stapleton, Gladys Knight, Mickey Guyton + BRELAND, and NEEDTOBREATHE + Carrie Underwood, who remains the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history with 23 wins.