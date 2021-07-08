Darius Rucker Says a Golf Cart Ride With Rascal Flatts Nearly Landed Them in Jail

"That was one of the few nights of my life I thought I was going to jail," Rucker says

“There’s never a boring time on the road with Rascal Flatts,” Darius Rucker says, and he recently shared one of his more humorous tales from the road, recalling a time when he thought he and Rascal Flatts members Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney were close to landing themselves in jail.

In a TikTok video, Rucker said that after a concert with Flatts in Toronto, he took a golf cart ride with LeVox and Rooney. They tried to cross a highway, when Rucker says they saw blue lights behind them.

“We’re getting pulled over in the golf cart, the cop wants to arrest us, Rucker recalls. “And, the funniest thing about the whole thing is the cop stops us, and me and Joe Don did the old ’pretend that we’re not there’ thing. We just got out of the golf cart and started walking back, and we were leaving Gary right there. He was going to jail by himself, we were out of there. But, obviously none of us went to jail, our security came over and got us. But, that was one of the few nights of my life I thought I was going to jail.”

More recently, Rucker has found himself back at the top of the country charts, earning his 10th No. 1 country hit with “Beers and Sunshine,” and recently released the followup, the stunning ballad “My Masterpiece.” Both tracks are from an upcoming album Rucker has been working on, though no release date has been set.