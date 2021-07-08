Carly Pearce and CMT Surprise Fan Who Found Healing Through Pearce’s Music

Pearce's "Woman Down" became source of strength for this music fan after stroke

Country music fan Abby Skluzacek found comfort and healing in Carly Pearce’s music–specifically, Pearce’s song “Woman Down”–after Skluzacek suffered a stroke over a year ago.

“Woman Down,” written by Shane McAnally, Jimmy Robbins, and Laura Veltz, was included as part of Pearce’s 2020 self-titled project. The song’s lyrics, such as “She can make a mountain move/And do it in her high heeled shoes/If she ain’t back up yet, just stick around/You can’t keep a woman down,” resonated with Skluzacek.

She then took to social media to tell Pearce how much the song means to her. Skluzacek also asked Pearce if she would write down lyrics to the song in her own handwriting, so that Skluzacek could have it tattooed on her arm.

“Will you please write ’You Can’t Keep a Woman Down’ for me, so I can get it tattooed on my arm? The song came out almost a month after I had a stroke, and it’s been my motivating song,” Skluzacek’s tweet said.

As part of the CMT Music Awards Fan Cam, CMT sent the message to Pearce, who immediately agreed to the request, writing down the lyrics on a slip of paper and holding it up to the camera for all to see.

True to her word, Skluzacek proudly had the words tattooed on her arm. She said via social media, “I cannot thank @carlypearce (@CMT and songwriters) enough for actually seeing my tweet to her and writing this out for me! I’m still in so much shock!!!! Now my next girl- I mean goal – is to meet Carly so she can see it in person!”

