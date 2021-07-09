Kane Brown, Blackbear Partner for Electro-Country Ballad “Memory”

</noscript> </div>

After an Instagram story tease, Kane Brown has finally released “Memory,” his electro-country collaboration with noted dance producer Blackbear. Following a cryptic post of two men in spacesuits on social media, the word was spread that the unique tandem track was forthcoming. Arriving today is a breezy electro ballad with a twanging guitar and thick breakbeats.

Blackbear’s best known for his work with the likes of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Maroon 5 — for whom he co-wrote and produced “Beautiful Mistakes,” the band’s recent single with Megan Thee Stallion. Replying to Brown’s post that the single was officially released, Blackbear commented, “sheeeeeeesh so proud of this song and us brother!! We need jerseys we make a good team.”

As for Brown, he has much to celebrate of late. Another collaboration — for “Famous Friends,” with Chris Young — is currently No. 3 on Billboard’s Country Airplay Charts and No. 1 on Mediabase’s Country rankings. As well, he’s currently on the road, fulfilling canceled dates and playing new ones on his Blessed and Free Tour. To Wide Open Country, Brown noted about being back playing for fans, “I definitely appreciate it a lot more. I felt like I’ve been retired for the last year. Just to be back out there, I feel like we got our rest. We work all the time, and people will say, ’You need a break.’ We had a year-long break, so every artist is ready now.”

Regarding what he enjoyed the most about his “break,” he added, “[My family and I] went to the zoo a lot. We went to the park I don’t know how many times and just walked the park. A lot of basketball, a lot of riding RZRs, Cam-Ams and four-wheelers and playing paintball in the woods.”